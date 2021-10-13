Cate Le Bon Announces New Album Pompeii For February 2022 Release Alongside New Spring 2022 Tour Dates And New Lead Single “Running Away”

Home News Krista Marple October 13th, 2021 - 7:30 AM

Welsh musician Cate Le Bon has recently announced the release of her sixth full-length studio album. Pompeii is currently due to be released February 4 , 2022 via Mexican Summer. Alongside the album announcement, she has shared the first single “Running Away.”

Pompeii will be Le Bon’s first album since her 2019 release Reward, which received a Mercury prize nomination. “Pompeii was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease. Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation and faith. I felt culpable for the mess but it smacked hard of the collective grit imposed by religion and original sin,” said Le Bon in a press release.

Throughout the entire album, Le Bon plays every instrument, aside from drums and saxophone. She also recorded the album herself along with long-term collaborator Samur Khouja.

Le Bon elaborates more on the meaning behind the album by stating, “The subtitle is: You will be forever connected to everything. Which, depending on the time of day, is as comforting as it is terrifying. The sense of finality has always been here. It seems strangely hopeful. Someone is playing with the focus lens. The world is on fire but the bins must go out on a Tuesday night. Political dissonance meets beauty regimes. I put a groove behind it for something to hold on to. The grief is in the saxophone.”

Aside from Le Bon’s album and single announcement, she has also shared the dates for her upcoming North American, European and UK tour. Throughout the three month tour, Le Bon will be making stops in various cities. She will kick off her 2022 tour in Woodstock, NY on February 6. After that, she will play in Portland, Seattle, New York and more as a part of the North American leg.

For her European and UK leg, she will perform in places such as Dublin, Liverpool, Paris, Zurich, Berlin, Copenhagen, Brussels and much more. Le Bon makes her final stop on April 12 in Amsterdam, NL.

Pompeii Track List:

1. Dirt on the Bed

2. Moderation

3. French Boys

4. Pompeii

5. Harbour

6. Running Away

7. Cry Me Old Trouble

8. Remembering Me

9. Wheel

Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Woodstock, NY – Colony

02/08 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

02/09 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

02/11 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall

02/14 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

02/16 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

02/17 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

02/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

02/26 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy’s

03/14 – Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

03/15 – London, UK – Hackney Empire

03/16 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

03/17 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio

03/18 – Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall

03/19 – Dublin, IE – The National Concert Hall

03/21 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club

03/22 – Leeds, UK – Irish Centre

03/23 – Birmingham, UK – The Mill

03/28 – Lille, FR – L’Aeronef

03/29 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

03/31 – Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne

04/01 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F

04/02 – Schorndorf, DE – Manufaktur

04/03 – Leipzig, DE – UT Connewitz

04/05 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

04/06 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

04/07 – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, SE

04/08 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

04/09 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

04/11 – Brussels, BE – AB Box

04/12 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso