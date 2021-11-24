Cate Le Bon Shares Striking New Song And Video “Moderation”

Home News Joe Hageman November 24th, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Singer/producer Cate Le Bon has released a new song in support of her upcoming album Pompeii, coming out on February 4, 2021. The song “Moderation” is the second single off of the album to be released, following up the Saxophone filled lead single “Running Away” on Moderation, as the title suggests, the production is much more laid back and used in moderation. With her wavering and delicate voice, Le Bon sings about trying to live life in moderation and avoiding indulgences. With a very simple chorus where the production dies down even more, Le Bon states very simply “Moderation//I can’t have it// I don’t want it// I want to touch it.” There are many moments of hitting high notes and playing around with her voice to compliment the guitars and synths that make up the track.

The accompanying music video is equally fitting of the “Moderation” title. It starts out with Le Bon framed through a dark shape with a stormy looking sky behind her but she is sitting motionless singing posed on a rock. The location of the music video changes very little, it is all very simple. Le bon is wearing a black outfit that looks similar to that of a nun, although her leggings, which change many times throughout the course of the video, all have bright colors that stand out against the bland outfit and background. Much of the action in the music video is comprised of the different facial expression of Le Bon, and the artistic poses she is invoking, even bringing in a bust of a face to contrast her own while she is lying against a rock. You can watch the music video for “Moderation” below.