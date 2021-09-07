Maxo Kream And Tyler, the Creator Share Bold New Song “Big Persona”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 9:11 PM

Maxo Kream features Tyler, the Creator in his new single “Big Persona.” The song drops with an accompanying music video, which shows Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator indulging in the “big” life, expensive cars, jewelry, and all. “Big Persona” is about exactly that, the high life with the big rollers. Tyler, the Creator raps, “Big money, big cars, big jewels… Big dreaming, big business, big riskin’, big winning, big living,” as they show of their riches throughout the video. The video shows the rappers driving around in a Rolls Royce, known to have starting prices of around half a million dollars.

Watch the music video here:

“Big Persona” comes as a shift from Maxo Kream’s previous single “Local Joker,” which was a tribute to his late brother. These singles come out as Maxo Kream gears up to release his upcoming album Weight of the World, set for release in October via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. Maxo Kream comes from Houston and is bringing up the resurgent youth culture, and has stayed true to his homegrown roots. Tyler, the Creator on the otherhand skyrocketed to fame quite notably, as he mentions in the song “Got a Grammy and not just the interlude.” Although they come from two different backgrounds, Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator come together to share the riches at the top, celebrating each others successes and money.

Tyler, the Creator has been busy in between announcing his Spring 2022 tour dates, and directing a Converse Ad, he will be performing at the upcoming Austin City Limits festival. This collaboration comes hot after his own album release for Call Me If You Get Lost. Jahniya Morris from mxdwn reviewed this album, “Call Me If You Get Lost is the perfect example of an artist developing. Tyler, the Creator is one of the few artists who have been successfully able to grow and develop their sound with each release. This new persona, Tyler Baudelaire, is confident, vulnerable and grateful for everything he has.”

Photo Credit Mauricio Alvarado