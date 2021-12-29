Producer Who Is Suing Phoebe Bridgers For Deformation Amends Lawsuit; Includes Text Messages

Home News Ellie Schroeder December 29th, 2021 - 9:34 PM

Record producer Chris Nelson recently amended his lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers and included text conversations from 2016 that span 100s of pages. Nelson hopes that these messages will show that the two were friendly at one point and that the accusations from Bridgers are false. In October 2020 Bridgers and Nelson’s ex-girlfriend, accused Nelson of crimes such as grooming, fraud, theft, and violence. The two stood in solidarity and claimed, “For anyone who knows [Nelson], is considering working with him, or wants to know more, there is an articulate and mind-blowing account on @emilybannon’s page as a highlight. TRIGGER WARNING for basically everything triggering,”. Nelson is seeking $3.8 million in damages due to lost projects and credits as a consequence of Bridgers’ accusations. In a sworn declaration back in February, Bridgers claims that during their year-long relationship she “began to see certain behaviors that disturbed me.” and added that after she met with other individuals familiar with Nelson’s behavior that, “Several discussions involved Nelson’s abusive and/or criminal behavior and how similar it was from person to person,”. The next hearing regarding the case will take place next week on January 5, 2022. Bridges made headlines last month with her rendition of Tom Waits’ Day After Tomorrow where she gave it a holiday twist with the help of Marcus Mumford, Z Berg, Blake Mills and more. The proceeds from the cover will benefit The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division which seeks to help refugees, immigrants, and trafficking survivors throughout Southern California. Last year, she shared her cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” and donated the proceeds to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Bridgers is set to headline day 3 of Hangout Fest taking place in May 2022 in Gulf Shores of Alabama. As well as headlining This Ain’t No Picnic during Summer 2022 at the Rose Bowl.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz