Lights Unveil Hypnotic New Single “Real Thing” Featuring Elohim

Ellie Schroeder December 27th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

Lights is back and this time she’s bringing a blue vibe. The video for her new single “Real Thing” featuring Elohim, first teased on Twitter last week, is composed of a whimsical blue palette in contrast to her last video, the aggressive and red tinted “Prodigal Daughter”. In “Real Thing” the Canadian singer-songwriter also known as Lights Poxleitner-Bokan describes the confusing feeling of looking for something real but not knowing what real is. In a constant state of flux wondering if the real things put in front of us whether they be relationships, careers, or aspirations are what we really need in order to be happy.

The lyrics are paired with a bubbly but laid back beat that puts those questions into perspective and makes them feel less intimidating and foreboding. The video includes shots of a lonesome desert and slowed down clips that add to the surreal nature of the environment. Meanwhile Lights playfully skateboards as a bride and Elohim (also dressed as a bride) follows close behind while riding a bike. The two make friends with neon umbrellas and hang out poolside while wearing bright blue wigs and aviators. The video feels reminiscent of days when you’d hang out with friends not doing much, but still having a great time by making memories together. At the same time it feels as if the whole world has been destroyed making them the only survivors with the full freedom to make any choices they want. In a world of their own completely separated from the worries of day to day life. The song and video feel liberating and cool but with a fun atmosphere instead of the usual serious or aggressive attitude of having to handle life’s responsibilities. Lights will be touring throughout North America in 2022 during her Baby I’m Back Tour starting in April.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

