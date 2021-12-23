Kate Bush Releases Rare New Holiday Message On Her Website

Home News Joe Hageman December 23rd, 2021 - 10:40 AM

Reclusive art-pop artist Kate Bush recently released a holiday message on her website, her first communication in nearly 3 years. In the message, Bush discusses the effect of covid-19 on everyone, saying that no one is the same person they were from the beginning of the pandemic and everyone is confused for the future. In typical Kate Bush eccentric fashion, she spend the majority of the letter talking about her encounter with a Goldcrest, the smallest bird in all of Europe. She describes how seeing the bird was a way to reconnect with nature during these strange times. She also endorsed the idea of paying healthcare workers more, and she wants to honor them for all of the hard work they have done during the pandemic. It was a very short letter, and she ended it with wishing everyone a restful Christmas and a happier 2022.

Kate Bush most recently announced a compilation album The Other Sides which was released in March 2019 and featured a cover of the Elton John classic “Rocket Man.” She was also recently nominated for the Rock and Roll hall of fame, both in 2021 and in 2017. While she wasn’t elected either time, being nominated is an honor and not something given out to just anyone. Her last major new material album came out in 2016 and was reviewed by mxdwn.com. The album Before the Dawn consisted of 29 different tracks. Her music has also been covered a lot recently, with her song “Running up that Hill” being covered by an assortment of artists in 2020 and “This Woman’s Work” being covered by Bat for Lashes in early 2020.