Bat For Lashes Covers Cyndi Lauper’s “I Drove All Night” and Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work”

Bat For Lashes, the indie pop project fronted by Natasha Khan, covered Cydi Lauper’s “I Drove All Night” and Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” during her recent show in London. The performer is currently touring in support of her recent album release Lost Girls, which came out last year.

“I Drove All Night” originally appeared on Lauper’s 1989 studio album A Night to Remember. Although the album did not receive the same amount of commercial success as her previous efforts, the song was a top 10 hit, and garnered a Grammy nomination for Lauper. Khan performed the song in Ballad form, with emotional vocals complemented by a simple keyboard.

“This Woman’s Work” originally appeared on Bush’s 1989 album The Sensual World, and was also featured in the 1988 film She’s Having a Baby. Like the previous cover, Khan performed a stripped back version of the art pop song, and had her voice deliver the song’s heartfelt lyrics.

Bat For Lashes debuted their first album Fur and Gold in 2006. Her latest release Lost Girls, takes inspiration from 1980s synth pop and film, with the title serving as a reference to the classic 1980s film The Lost Boys.

“We have to commend her ambition and the way in which she so gently takes us to a place we never knew existed,” mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli explained. “Maybe it’s not even a conscious thing, but rather an instinctual part of her process, and if anything, it’s refreshing to see an artist so subtly defy the weight of commercial expectation.