Bjork Appears In Star-Studded Trailer For Upcoming Film The Northman

December 21st, 2021 - 7:19 AM

Icelandic pop singer Bjork has been shown in the trailer for Robert Egger’s upcoming film, The Northman. Eggers, who previously directed horror films The Witch and The Lighthouse, is now attempting to make a epic Norse film. Eggers wrote the script for the film with an Icelandic poet Sjón, who has been a frequent collaborator with Bjork all the way back to her early days as part of the band The Sugarcubes. Bjork hasn’t acted in a film since her role in Lars Von Trier’s 2000 film Dancer in the Dark, where Bjork played an impoverished and nearly blind mother. In the trailer for The Northman, Bjork is seen as her character the seeress, a Slavic witch. The themes and plot of the movie fit in with Bjork’s heritage, as she is native Icelandic and the film focuses on the conquests of a Nordic prince. The trailer can be viewed below. The film will be released on April 22, 2022.

Bjork has long been known for eccentric voice and pop electronic music, but she did receive acclaim for her film role in Dancer in the Dark, despite the controversies surrounding the director Lars Von Trier. Recently, Bjork announced a couple new orchestral shows she will play in Miami in February 2022. Bjork is also preparing to release a new album soon, which describes as club music for your living room. While there is no set release in mind, it is expected sometime in spring 2022, the same time The Northman is set to release. She has also been playing many live-streamed orchestra shows recently.