Bjork Announces Pair Of February 2022 Orchestral Shows In Miami

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 4:42 PM

Every artist tries to bring something new to every city in which they perform, but some change the show entirely. This is the case for Icelandic art-pop artist Bjork, who recently announced a series of tour dates, some orchestral and some her theatrical Cornucopia shows. Her orchestral shows in the U.S. are both in Miami’s Arsht Center, on Feb. 13 and 16.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the experimental artist has already played four orchestral shows in Reykjavík. Each of the upcoming orchestral shows will be conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason and will feature acoustic orchestral arrangements of Bjork’s work, each arranged by the artist herself.

She will continue to perform these instrumental shows internationally, with shows in Moscow, Helsinki, Berlin and the UK in June. All of the performances will follow her five Cornucopia shows, which will be in LA and San Francisco this winter.

Earlier this year, Bjork teased her tenth studio album with a brief description of what the piece sounds like: “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by ten o’clock, done with the dancing and everything.” This album will follow her 2017 piece Utopia and may accompany an exhibition in May.

Bjork – 2022 Tour Dates

Jan 26 – Los Angeles – Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)

Jan 29 – Los Angeles – Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)

Feb 1 – Los Angeles – Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)

Feb 5 – San Francisco – Chase Center (Cornucopia)

Feb 8 – San Francisco – Chase Center (Cornucopia)

Feb 13 – Miami – Arsht Center (Orchestral)

Feb 16 – Miami – Arsht Center (Orchestral)

Jun 8 – Moscow (Orchestral)

Jun 12 – Helsinki (Orchestral)

Jun 17 – Berlin (Orchestral)

Jul 24 – Cheshire, UK (Blue Dot Festival (Orchestral)