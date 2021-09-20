Björk Announces New Dates For Her Livestream Orchestra Performances

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 20th, 2021 - 9:06 PM

Björk has announced the new dates for her Orkestral Live Streamed shows after delays due to coronavirus. In the Orkestral series, Björk performs with different collaborators over each of the four dates, including members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Flute Septet Viibra and Hamrahlíð Choir.

The gigs, performed at Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall to a live audience and livestreamed to fans worldwide, were first due to take place in August 2020, but have been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. Iceland has been extremely covid-wary over the course of the pandemic, and has just now opened capacity for live shows which was the necessary green light to go ahead with the show. This is because the show was set to be performed to a live audience which wasn’t allowed with previous COVID restrictions.

The shows are being performed in aid of Kvennaathvarfid, a charity that supports women and immigrants of different origins within Iceland. In the initial statement about Björk says, “It is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism, that we learn that lives are more important that profit, and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges.”. Livestream tickets can be found here. The shows will include features from the Icelandic Symphony orchestra on multiple dates. Björk has also told her audience that the shows will be completely unplugged meaning they will be “…performed without beats or electronics.”

Show Dates:

October 11- With strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conductor Victor Orri Árnason and harpist Katie Buckley

October 24- With Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and organist Bergur Þórisson

October 31- With brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley and pianist Jónas Sen (Formerly 12th September)

November 15- With 15 piece chamber ensemble strings from Iceland Symphony Orchestra