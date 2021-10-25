Björk Talks About Her New Album, Teases A Living Room Club Record

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 8:14 PM

The Icelandic pop art icon Björk is giving fans clues as to what to expect from her tenth studio album. According to Consequence, she described it as “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by ten o’clock, done with the dancing and everything.”

The artist continued to explain how this album will differ from her past music, primarily by how it will evoke a club feel — something for people who turn their homes into clubs, either by preference or circumstance. Whereas her past albums reflect a walking pace, she described, the songs on this album will combine both meditative and energetic tones.

This album is set to follow her 2017 Utopia, but the singer-songwriter has been performing and releasing music videos since. She had to cancel her 2020 shows but has returned to the stage this year. Her orchestra performances, for example, were both shared with a live audience as well as livestreamed to fans in October, with two more shows scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 15. And in August, she announced her plans to bring the theatrical production “Cornucopia” to San Francisco in February 2022. There is currently no release date for the upcoming album, but since it will likely accompany an exhibition in May, it’s safe to expect a Spring 2022 release.