Anika Releases Hypnotic Experimental Pop Song “Rights”

Home News Kaido Strange July 2nd, 2021 - 12:14 PM

British/German artist Anika (Annika Henderson) has released a new song, “Rights” from her upcoming album Change. The album will be out July 23, 2021 on Sacred Bones and Invada Records. This is the third single from her upcoming album. She released “Changes” last month.

Do not adjust your sound yet: The music video begins when Anika has clearly had enough of her monitor, she tapes it and then gets out a box; she unboxes and the music begins. She puts on the virtual headset and is taken to another world. The video also features Mueran Humanos’ Carmen Burguess and is directed by Sabrina Labis. The lyrics of the song feels like it’s suggesting some sort of blue/red pill scenario – perhaps not lost on it’s trans meanings (The Matrix was written by two transwomen). The song is a bit cerebral at best.

Anika said of her song, “…turning the tables, giving power to those who normally feel disempowered. This song is about unification not division. This song is about female (/queer/non-binary/marginalised communities) empowerment – the joining of forces, not pitted against each other. The song is about wanting to escape reality but then we can never truly escape it, it will always be there to collect its dues. We can only ever achieve temporary escape. The better option is to bring whatever we want into reality.”

She later adds, “At the end of the video, the memory of the feelings, the knowledge that it was possible, remained, that is enough to start bringing it into our own life. We all have rights.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.