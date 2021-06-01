Anika Announces First New Solo Album in 11 Years Change for July 2021 Release and Shares Video for “Change”

Home News Matt Matasci June 1st, 2021 - 9:00 AM

It’s been over a decade since Anika released an album under her solo mononym, having released music as Exploded View over the last few years. Recently we reported on her signing a solo deal with Sacred Bones, the label that released her Exploded View albums, as well as the release of a new song from her as a solo artist, “Finger Pies.” Today she’s announced the first new full-length she’s released as a solo project in 11 years, Change, which will be released by Sacred Bones on July 23.

Before Exploded View became a much-lauded act that released music through New York City experimental label Sacred Bones, Anika released her debut album through Stone’s Throw and Invada Records (Invada is also involved in the release of Change.)

In addition to the announcement of a new album, Anika has shared the record’s second single, which comes with a video. The song is the title track of the album, and it features the eletronic-influenced avant-pop that the musician has been much-lauded for over her career. The video features distorted images of the singer as she wears chic, fashionable modern clothing and sings along with the song, her voice full and commanding like a modern-day Nico.

Change Tracklist

1. “Finger Pies”

2. “Critical”

3. “Change”

4. “Naysayer”

5. “Sand Witches”

6. “Never Coming Back”

7. “Rights”

8. “Freedom”

9. “Wait For Something”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin