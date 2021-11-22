Members of Tool Appear In New Christmas Commercial

Home News Skyler Graham November 22nd, 2021 - 7:47 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

If there’s any time to promote new products in a funny commercial, the holiday season is the time to do it. In a Christmas ad for his new Dunlop Cry Baby Wah Pedal, Justin Chancellor of Tool shows all the most exciting parts of the holiday.

He plays a child who is eager to open his presents, rocking out with the pedal powerful enough to make each ornament come crashing down. He also plays this child’s mother and Santa, while Tool member Danny Carey plays an elf.

The narrator then reads a series of hilarious terms and conditions, from “Dunlop products will make you a better bass player than Justin Chancellor and be as big as, or a bigger rock star than anyone in Tool” to “Hot people prefer Dunlop.”



Following the Christmas season, the band will embark on a North American tour. The winter tour begins on Jan. 10 in Eugene, Oregon, and ends on March 20 in Cleaveland, Ohio. Throughout the North American leg, they will visit over 30 cities, including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Buffalo, Chicago and more. The band will then perform across Europe, beginning with a Copenhagen show on April 23 and concluding with a Budapest show on May 24.

The Dunlop pedal can be purchased for about $300 on their website.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson