Coheed and Cambria Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

December 14th, 2021

Rock band Coheed and Cambria recently announced their tour dates for this coming spring, along which they will be joined by Sheer Mag. The US tour kicks off on Feb. 16 in Pioneertown, CA, and ends on March 19 in Harrisburg, PA. Throughout the tour, the bands will visit nearly every region of the country, from Tuscon to New Orleans to Albany and more. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 AM local time.

This “Great Destroyer Tour” celebrates the band’s recent singles, such as “Shoulders.” The song “opens up with a heavy, thrumming guitar and a crashing percussion line,” before playing distorted vocals that were accompanied by a futuristic music video. Prior to this futuristic track, the band made a blast to the past with “Jessie’s Girl 2,” a retro song featuring Rick Springfield.

Earlier this year, Coheed and Cambria co-headlined a tour with The Used, during which the bands performed across the country in August and September. One of these shows were included in an exclusive deal offered by Live Nation — as live concerts returned, the company was selling $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows. This deal has long ended, but the hunt for tickets for this tour has only just begun.

Coheed and Cambria 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 16 – Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

Feb 17 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

Feb 19 – El Rey Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

Feb 20 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Feb 22 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City

Feb 23 – The Soundstage at Graceland – Memphis, TN

Feb 25 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

Feb 26 – The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA

Feb 28 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

Mar 01 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

Mar 02 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

Mar 04 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

Mar 05 – The National – Richmond, VA

Mar 06 – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION – Newport, KY

Mar 08 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Mar 09 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

Mar 11 – Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

Mar 13 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, M

Mar 14 – Main Street Armory – Rochester, NY

Mar 15 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

Mar 17 – Fete Music Hall – Providence, RI

Mar 18 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

Mar 19 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz