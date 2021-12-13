Foo Fighters Cancel Abu Dhabi Performance Due To “Medical Issues”

Home News Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 8:39 PM

The Foo Fighters have a long list of upcoming performances for the new year, but they already had to cancel one due to “unforeseen medical circumstances.” According to Loudwire, the band canceled their Dec. 12 appearance at the Formula 1 championship race in Abu Dhabi. In a statement from the band, they said, “The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.”

Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, the @foofighters will not perform at the #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam after-race concert on Sun. 12 Dec. A statement from the Foo Fighters: The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events. pic.twitter.com/6r5BruX23B — Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial) December 11, 2021



According to The National, promoter John Lickrish said that one of the band members was allegedly already in the hospital before arriving in the country.

“It was the band’s management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago,” Lickrish said. “My immediate reaction was to see if the person and the band were okay. Then the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi.”

Although unrelated to medical issues, Justin Bieber was recently encouraged to cancel his appearance at the same venue. After a Saudi journalist was murdered in Abu Dhabi in 2018, public opinion has turned against performers who schedule events there.

Fortunately, the Foo Fighters will have plenty of opportunities to perform in 2022 — they are part of the lineup for Lollapalooza Brazil and Argentina, Welcome to Rockville and a summer tour.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz