Fiancee of Murder Journalist Urges Justin Bieber To Cancel Saudi Arabia Show

As of now, Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline a show in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, a performance with artists such as A$AP Rocky and Jason Derulo that follows the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. He is facing backlash, however, since a journalist was murdered by operatives connected to the country’s government in 2018.

Jamal Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist who wrote pieces for the Washington Post regarding the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the Saudi intervention in Yemen. According to Stereogum, MBS had ordered the murder and dismembering of the journalist, as concluded by the CIA and UN investigators. Since this incident, public opinion has turned against the royal family and performers who choose to schedule events in Saudi Arabia. Hatice Cengiz, the woman who was engaged to the journalist, asks Bieber not to perform in an open letter to the Washington Post.

“Do not sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal,” reads the letter. “Please speak out and condemn his killer, Mohammed bin Salman. Your voice will be heard by millions. “If you refuse to be a pawn of MBS, your message will be loud and clear: I do not perform for dictators. I choose justice and freedom over money.”

The article also reveals the wide variety of public protests against Bieber’s performance in the country. Billboards and banners beg the pop star to cancel his appearance, with one plane banner asking “Why is Bieber singing for Saudi killers?” Although he has not commented on the protests yet, he has not promoted the show either.