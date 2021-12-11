Amanda Palmer Livestreams ‘Emergency Soothing Piano Music Session’ For Fans

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 11th, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Amanda Palmer live streamed herself playing piano for two hours straight in an impromptu event she called “Emergency Soothing Piano Music Session.” On her Instagram, Palmer said that the improv piano performance was for fans in the pandemic.

In the video she posted to her page on Instagram, Palmer said “Hi! I’m just making one last teeny little video here in the studio…We’re about to stream live on the internet. I’m going to do a two hour –– maybe, we’ll see how long I can go without having to pee –– two hour improv of what I’m calling “Emergency Soothing Piano Music” for the pandemic. I put the link in stories and it’s in the bio. You have to be signed into Patreon to get in but it’s a dollar. So even if you come and go again, I don’t care. Go hack the system, it’s fine. I’ll see you in like thirty seconds because I’m going to post this up and I’m going to go get on stream. Bye.” In the video Palmer looked very happy to be setting this up and ended the short clip by blowing her fans a kiss.

Recently, Palmer collabed with Reb Fountain for their mash-up of “Blurred Lines” and “Rape Me” which they released on Youtube. Amazingly, after Palmer befriended Fountain, a kiwi rock icon, the two found out they were cousins. Amanda Palmer, who is also part of the Dresden Dolls, has recently announced as of April of this year that the group is planning their return with the release of an album, and has been involved in #DoReMeToo since its creation.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat