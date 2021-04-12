Amanda Palmer Says The Dresden Dolls Will Still Make a New Album

Home News Ariel King April 12th, 2021 - 12:44 PM

Amanda Palmer has taken to Instagram to reveal that The Dresden Dolls will soon make their return. The band has been on a 15-year hiatus, and had intended to reunite this year before the pandemic foiled their plans.

“the dolls were supposed to record a new album last year – our first in 15 years – and we were supposed to be touring the globe in 2021,” Palmer said on Instagram. “that’s not happening. it’ll happen. and i daresay, when that album comes out, it will be the best thing we have ever created. we are ready after everything we have been through, to take what the dresden dolls can MANIFEST to a whole new level.”

Palmer went on to encourage fans that they follow Brian Viglione and The Dresden Dolls on Instagram, as well as to sign up for the band’s mailing list in order to receive information as soon as it is announced.

Palmer had teased that The Dresden Dolls wanted to release a new album and go on tour in May 2020. She revealed in August that the band was unable to move forward with their plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, releasing a cover of the Muppets’ “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday” instead.

Palmer’s new update reveals that plans to record an album are back on track, with fans able to expect material from them soon. The singer recently joined Death Valley Girls, Jim James, Sadie Dupuis, Tom Morello and others to perform in support of the Save the Senate Festival, which had benefit democrats in Georgia’s Senate runoff election.

The singer had coincidentally moved to New Zealand shortly before the pandemic began, and had managed to perform several shows throughout the country over the fall due to New Zealand’s containment of the coronavirus.

