Amanda Palmer And Reb Fountain Share Piano Mashup of “Blurred Lines” And “Rape Me”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 5th, 2021 - 9:39 PM

Amanda Palmer and Reb Fountain have released a “Blurred Lines” and “Rape Me” mash-up via YouTube. The duo sits in front of a piano for the entirety of the video, bouncing off of each others vocals throughout the piece.

Watch the video here:

In a statement released alongside the video, it says “This project was originally inspired by Lizz Winstead (co-creator of the daily show), who reached out and asked Amanda to cover a traditionally sexist song for a fundraiser called DoReMeToo. Amanda had just befriended Reb Fountain, a kiwi indie rock icon, and the two found out they were literally cousins. The collaboration was a healing one. You can read our letter to patrons about this making of this whole project, and see photos from the studio sessions, here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/56275346 .”

Amanda Palmer announced the release on Twitter, playing on the lyrics of the song blurred lines. “I know you want it,” she writes “the mashup of “blurred lines” and “rape me” that i created with kiwi indie rock legend @rebfountain is now up.”

i know you want it. the mashup of “blurred lines” and “rape me” that i created with kiwi indie rock legend @rebfountain is now up. https://t.co/qcW4lDJ9gh — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) October 5, 2021

Amanda Palmer, who is also part of the Dresden Dolls, has recently announced as of April of this year that the group is planning their return with the release of an album, and has been involved in #DoReMeToo since its creation.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat