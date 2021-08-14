Amanda Palmer, Marion Raw, Tina Schlieske and More Will Reclaim Sexist Songs at Do Re #MeToo 2021

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 14th, 2021 - 4:10 PM

The Abortion Access Front have accounced the lineup for their 2021 “Do Re #MeToo” event. It’s described as “an extravaganza of incredible feminists performing some of the most horribly sexist songs ever written.” This year’s lineup will feature performances from Amanda Palmer, Sandra Bernhard, Busy Philipps, Ari Chi, Celisse, Joaquina Mertz, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Lynne Jordan, Marion Raw, Molly Gaebe, Shonali Bhowmik, and Tina Schlieske. According to BrooklynVegan, the show is set to happen virtually on September 23 and will be hosted by The Daily Show co-creator Lizzy Winstead.

The Abortion Access Front is self-described as “a coven of hilarious badass feminists who use humor and pop culture to expose the haters fighting against reproductive rights,” and this show aims to do just that. This is the sixth time Abortion Access Front has put on Do Re #MeToo and the lineup includes former performers and brand new ones. More performances are set to be announced as the event rolls closer as well.

According to The Abortion Access Front, “Do Re #MeToo is a fun and powerful event that reminds folks just how pervasive sexism and misogyny is in our culture, and how these messages negatively define the role of women and femmes in society.” In order to book access for the event, The Abortion Access Front is having show-goers donate any amount of their choosing to the cause, using this link.

This year, Amanda Palmer revealed through Instagram that The Dresden Dolls will soon be making their return in 2021 after a 15 year hiatus. Palmer said on Instagram, “the Dolls were supposed to record a new album last year – our first in 15 years – and we were supposed to be touring the globe in 2021. That’s not happening. it’ll happen. And I daresay, when that album comes out, it will be the best thing we have ever created. we are ready after everything we have been through, to take what the Dresden Dolls can MANIFEST to a whole new level.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat