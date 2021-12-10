Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Concerts Will Be Streamed On Prime Video And Amazon Music

Home News Skyler Graham December 10th, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Last month, Metallica announced their “San Francisco Takeover,” a series of mini-tour dates to celebrate their 40th anniversary. To see the show, however, fans don’t necessarily need to be in The Golden City — the band will be streaming the concerts via Prime Video and Amazon Music.

According to Consequence, their December 17 and 19 performances will be available through Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Prime Video starting at 9 PM PT. After each show, they can be accessed on-demand exclusively via The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel.

In addition to these two shows at the Chase Center, the metal legends will perform at August Hall on Dec. 16. They’re bringing special guests to each concert, including Kamasi Washington, White Reaper and Goodnight, Texas. To truly honor the occasion, Metallica is offering more than just music: there will be a blackened whiskey tasting between shows and a film festival showing videos of their concerts.

In February 2022, the band is set to headline Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium alongside Billy Joel. The shows will take place on Feb. 25 and 26, with Metallica supported by From The Fires rock band Greta Van Fleet. Following these shows, Metallica will also be headlining the Mad Cool Festival in June, joined by acts such as The Killers, Muse, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots and more.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado