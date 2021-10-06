Deap Vally Announces New Album Marriage Releases New Single “Magic Medicine”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 6:55 PM

Deap Vally, the Los Angeles-based duo comprising Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards has just announced they will be releasing their third full length album titled Marriage on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. The LP release follows the band’s recent acclaimed EPs, Digital Dream and American Cockroach, and alongside their announcement they have released the first single off the upcoming LP, “Magic Medicine.” The song, and accompanying video, has very 80s vibes, complete with the synth-y atmospheric sounds and a video that looks like it belongs on VHS, the less than perfect quality of it giving it the most character.

Watch and listen to “Magic Medicine” here:

Of the single, Troy and Edwards said in a statement: “Magic Medicine is a song 5 years in the making, born in Allen Salmon’s Nashville studio, and raised in Josiah Mazzaschi’s Cave Studio back in LA. Initially a song about being high on what-have-you (body chemistry, lab chemistry, nature’s chemistry) the lyrics have taken on a new meaning in the era of coronavirus, a moment when more than ever we need a miracle cure to make it safe to have fun and feel free again.” They also speak on the album’s significance to themselves and within the context of their artistic journey: “Being in a band is like being in a marriage: sometimes it’s magical, sometimes it’s unbearably challenging. To reinvigorate that marriage we’ve made album three a genre-bending experiment with new collaborators and instrumentation that push the limits of what has previously defined us. Marriage is our musical Rumspringa, if you will. We’re breaking free of the rigid creative constraints within which we previously existed (two members, two instruments, two voices). Writing with the calibre of musicians that we did on this record – like jennylee, KT Tunstall, Peaches, and Jennie Vee – was an unforgettable experience, and we’re so happy to have the result of our creative rebirth eternalised in Marriage.”

Marriage Tracklisting:

1- Perfuction

2- Billions

3- Magic Medicine

4- I Like Crime (ft Jennie Vee)

5- Phoenix

6- Give Me A Sign

7- Better Run

8- I’m The Master

9- High Horse (ft KT Tunstall, Peaches)

10- Where Do We Go

11- Tsunami

12- Look Away (ft jennylee)