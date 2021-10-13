Sunflower Bean Share Optimistic New Single “Baby Don’t Cry” Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber October 13th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Ever since indie rock band, Sunflower Bean released their sophomore album Twentytwo In Blue, the trio has been quite busy. They opened for The Strokes and politician and meme-icon Bernie Sanders. They also toured with other high-profile bands and artists, like Cage The Elephant, Courtney Barnett, Interpol and Beck. Today, the band offers their first taste of new material in the form of their new track, “Baby Don’t Cry.”

It’s their first new song in 2021 and is hinted to be a tease for some upcoming material in 2022. “So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope,” the band says about their new single.

With almost a ‘90s grunge-like intro, the song mixes the happy notes with the gloomy ones. It’s a world in between but still nothing to be terribly sad about. There indeed can be beauty in melancholy and sadness, and something beautiful can certainly create hope for better things. Lines like, “Lyrics make me exhausted/I just need to clear my head/TV makes me so mad/NPR is always telling me something bad,” channel a feeling that undoubtedly many can relate to. It’s the feeling of being somewhat being fed up with just hearing bad news all day long. It can be depressing.

Along with their new song, the band also announced their upcoming tour dates that kick off in December 2021 and, after a short break, continue in March 2022 and will focus mainly on the east coast of the US.

Sunflower Bean 2022 Tour Dates:

12/9/21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

12/10/21 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/11/21 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/4/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/5/21 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

3/6/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/8/21 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

3/10/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

3/11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

3/12/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

3/19/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/21/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister