Greg Puciato Announces New Album Mirrorcell For Spring 2022 Release

Home News Joe Hageman December 8th, 2021 - 8:42 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Greg Puciato of Dillinger Escape Plan fame announced a new album slated for release in late spring of 2022. While there are not many details currently released about the album, fans can expect to hear more information about the album titled Mirrorcell in January of 2022. Purciato is currently recording the album, and it will follow up his debut album Child Soldier: Creator of God, which was released at this time last year. These are the first albums that Purciato has released without the backing of his former band Dillinger Escape Plan. When the band broke up in 2020, Puciato went on to say that it wasn’t even a real band because of the strange mix of hired musicians. He also tested out his acting chops by appearing in the short horror film Metavision.

When Child Soldier: Creator of God was released last year, there was a video livestream to accompany it called “Fuck Content.” In the livestream, there were 10 songs played on a traditional live set, 5 new studio tracks and behind the scenes footage of what was going on in the studio during the making of the album. Now “Fuck Content” has been released in full to be viewed at anytime on Youtube. It’s release marks the 1 year anniversary of the full release of Child Soldier: Creator of God and the original livestream. Both the studio album and a recording of the livestream will go on sale on vinyl as well. There are a limited supply of them available for fans to purchase. With “Fuck Content” Puciato said he wanted to make the modern day equivalent of a VHS release.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat