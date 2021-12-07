Mitski Shares Enchanting New Single “Heat Lightning”

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 11:47 AM

In anticipation of her Feb. 4 album Laurel Hell, Mitski recently released one of the album’s songs, “Heat Lightning,” along with a lyric video created by Alex Moy. The hypnotic track feels as if it’s moving through a dream, and the lyrics present a content nihlism: “There’s nothing I can do / Not much I can change / So I give it up to you / I hope that’s okay.” According to a press release, the album displays how Mitski “needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself…I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that gray area.”



After announcing the album, the artist released the track “The Only Heartbreaker,” a more upbeat track that “tells a despondent tale of sacrificing companionship for another’s comfort.” Prior to this release, she shared “Working For The Knife” when she announced her spring 2022 tour. The tour kicks off shortly after Laurel Hell comes out, starting on Feb. 17 in Asheville, NC, and ending on May 19 in Munich. One of her most highly anticipated shows is her concert at Radio City Music Hall on March 24.

Her last album was 2018’s Be The Cowboy, which created a Western persona that was further explored in “The Baddy Man,” a song from the companion soundtrack to the graphic novel This Is Where We Fall.