Mitski Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates And Releases New Song And Video “Working For The Knife”

Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski has announced her return with the news of her forthcoming 2022 tour. She will begin the first leg of her tour in North America before beginning her second leg, which is international.
Mitski’s North American dates kick off on February 17 where she plays the first show in Asheville, NC. Throughout that leg of the tour, she is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Atlanta, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh, Nashville and more. The final show of the North American dates will be played on March 31 in Nashville, TN.
The second leg of the tour, which completely takes place in Europe, kicks off just a few weeks after the North American leg. Mitski will play the first show in Briston, England on April 22. Throughout Europe, she will stop in cities such as Dublin, Tourcoing, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Berlin and more. Mitski plays her final show on May 19 in Munich, Germany.
Tickets for the upcoming tour are currently set to go on pre-sale on October 7 at 8 a.m.
Mitski has yet to release a new album since her 2018 release Be the Cowboy. However, she just shared a brand new single titled “Working For The Knife” with a music video alongside it.
“It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it,” said Mitski according to Pitchfork.
Earlier this year, Mitski released a track for the horror film The Turning’s soundtrack. Her song “Cop Car” was released in late January, just a few days before the release of the film. In March, she shared another track for a different soundtrack. Her song “The Baddy Man” was a part of the soundtrack for the graphic novel This Is Where We Fall.
Mitski Spring 2022 Tour Dates:
02/17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
02/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
02/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
02/21 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
02/22 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
02/24 – Hosuton, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
02/25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
02/26 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater
02/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
03/03 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Exposition Hall
03/04 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
03/07 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/09 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
03/12 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
03/14 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
03/15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
03/17 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
03/19 – Montreal, QC – St-Jean-Baptiste Church
03/21 – Boston, MA – TBD
03/24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
03/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
03/26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
03/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03/30 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
03/31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
04/21 – Bristol, EN – Marble Factory
04/22 – Leeds, EN – University Stylus
04/23 – Glasgow, SC – Queen Margaret Union
04/25 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
04/26 – Manchester, EN – O2 Ritz
04/28 – London, EN – The Roundhouse
04/30 – Brussels, BE – Botanique
05/02 – Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix
05/03 – Paris, FR – La Cabaret Sauvage
05/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
05/06 – Zurich, CH – Mascotte
05/07 – Lausanne, CH – Les docks
05/09 – Berlin, DE – Metropol
05/10 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
05/11 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen
05/12 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall
05/14 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik
05/15 – Cologne, DE – Stollwerck
05/17 – Vienna, AT – WUK
05/18 – Prague, CZ – Rock Cafe
05/19 – Munich, DE – Strom