Mitski Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates And Releases New Song And Video “Working For The Knife”

Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski has announced her return with the news of her forthcoming 2022 tour. She will begin the first leg of her tour in North America before beginning her second leg, which is international.

Mitski’s North American dates kick off on February 17 where she plays the first show in Asheville, NC. Throughout that leg of the tour, she is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Atlanta, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh, Nashville and more. The final show of the North American dates will be played on March 31 in Nashville, TN.

The second leg of the tour, which completely takes place in Europe, kicks off just a few weeks after the North American leg. Mitski will play the first show in Briston, England on April 22. Throughout Europe, she will stop in cities such as Dublin, Tourcoing, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Berlin and more. Mitski plays her final show on May 19 in Munich, Germany.

Tickets for the upcoming tour are currently set to go on pre-sale on October 7 at 8 a.m.

Mitski has yet to release a new album since her 2018 release Be the Cowboy. However, she just shared a brand new single titled “Working For The Knife” with a music video alongside it.

“It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it,” said Mitski according to Pitchfork.

Earlier this year, Mitski released a track for the horror film The Turning’s soundtrack. Her song “Cop Car” was released in late January, just a few days before the release of the film. In March, she shared another track for a different soundtrack. Her song “The Baddy Man” was a part of the soundtrack for the graphic novel This Is Where We Fall.

Mitski Spring 2022 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

02/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

02/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

02/21 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

02/22 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

02/24 – Hosuton, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

02/25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

02/26 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater

02/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Exposition Hall

03/04 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

03/07 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/09 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

03/12 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

03/14 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

03/15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

03/17 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

03/19 – Montreal, QC – St-Jean-Baptiste Church

03/21 – Boston, MA – TBD

03/24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

03/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

03/26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

03/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

03/30 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

03/31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

04/21 – Bristol, EN – Marble Factory

04/22 – Leeds, EN – University Stylus

04/23 – Glasgow, SC – Queen Margaret Union

04/25 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

04/26 – Manchester, EN – O2 Ritz

04/28 – London, EN – The Roundhouse

04/30 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

05/02 – Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix

05/03 – Paris, FR – La Cabaret Sauvage

05/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

05/06 – Zurich, CH – Mascotte

05/07 – Lausanne, CH – Les docks

05/09 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

05/10 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

05/11 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen

05/12 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall

05/14 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

05/15 – Cologne, DE – Stollwerck

05/17 – Vienna, AT – WUK

05/18 – Prague, CZ – Rock Cafe

05/19 – Munich, DE – Strom