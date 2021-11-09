Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell; Shares New Single “The Only Heartbreaker”

Mitski captured hearts and critical praise for her 2018 album Be The Cowboy, and she is now returning in 2022 with a new album, Laurel Hell, which is set to come out on Feb. 4 via Dead Oceans. In anticipation of the album, the artist shared the music video for one of its tracks, “The Only Heartbreaker.”
The video begins with the singer walking barefoot through a mossy forest, the greenery around her decaying with each step she takes. The ‘80s-style drums and synths backing the song also provide the soundtrack for Mitski dancing around the dying trees, growing overwhelmed with each her destructive power until the burning planet explodes. Although the lyrics tell a despondent tale of sacrificing companionship for another’s comfort, the music itself doesn’t carry the same sound of regret.
“The worst pain I’ve experienced is when I’ve fully understood the pain I’ve caused another,” director Maegan Houang says in a press release. “ In this case, the harm Mitski enacts in the video is to the world. It’s unstoppable and destructive, but worst of all, she doesn’t even want it to happen. She’s a stand-in for humanity as we collectively do so little to save ourselves and our planet.”
Last month, Mitski released the video for another song from the upcoming album, “Working for the Knife.” She will be celebrating these tracks and the rest of the album on a sold-out North American and European tour, which begins on Feb. 17 in Asheville, NC, and ends on May 19 in Munich, Germany.
Laurel Hell Tracklist
1. Valentine, Texas
2. Working for the Knife
3. Stay Soft
4. Everyone
5. Heat Lightning
6. The Only Heartbreaker
7. Love Me More
8. There’s Nothing Left For You
9. Should’ve Been Me
10. I Guess
11. That’s Our Lamp
Mitski 2022 Tour Dates
Thu. Feb. 17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT
Fri. Feb. 18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz – SOLD OUT
Sat. Feb. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern – SOLD OUT
Mon. Feb. 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City – SOLD OUT
Tue. Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre – SOLD OUT
Thu. Feb. 24 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Fri. Feb. 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum – SOLD OUT
Sat. Feb. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT
Mon. Feb. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren – SOLD OUT
Wed. March 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT
Thu. March 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT
Fri. March 4 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT
Sat. March 5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT
Mon. March 7 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – SOLD OUT
Wed. March 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT
Thu. March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT
Sat. March 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Mon. March 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT
Tue. March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre – SOLD OUT
Thu. March 17 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre – SOLD OUT
Fri. March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall – SOLD OUT
Sat. March 19 – Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church – SOLD OUT
Mon. March 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT
Tue. March 22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT
Thu. March 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Fri. March 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Sat. March 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT
Sun. March 27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT
Tue. March 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – SOLD OUT
Wed. March 30 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – SOLD OUT
Thu. March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium – SOLD OUT
Thu. April 21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory – SOLD OUT
Fri. April 22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory – SOLD OUT
Sat. April 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Mon. April 25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street – SOLD OUT
Tue. April 26, – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT
Thu. April 28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse – SOLD OUT
Fri. April 29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT
Sat. April 30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival – SOLD OUT
Mon. May 2 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix – SOLD OUT
Tue. May 3 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Wed. May 4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso – SOLD OUT
Fri. May 6 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
Sat. May 7 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Mon. May 9 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol – SOLD OUT
Tue. May 10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega – SOLD OUT
Wed. May 11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
Thu. May 12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Sat. May 14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik – SOLD OUT
Sun. May 15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria – SOLD OUT
Tue. May 17 – Vienna, AU @ WUK – SOLD OUT
Wed. May 18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre – SOLD OUT
Thu. May 19 – Munich, DE @ Strom – SOLD OUT