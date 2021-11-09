Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell; Shares New Single “The Only Heartbreaker”

Home News Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 12:09 PM

Mitski captured hearts and critical praise for her 2018 album Be The Cowboy, and she is now returning in 2022 with a new album, Laurel Hell, which is set to come out on Feb. 4 via Dead Oceans. In anticipation of the album, the artist shared the music video for one of its tracks, “The Only Heartbreaker.”

The video begins with the singer walking barefoot through a mossy forest, the greenery around her decaying with each step she takes. The ‘80s-style drums and synths backing the song also provide the soundtrack for Mitski dancing around the dying trees, growing overwhelmed with each her destructive power until the burning planet explodes. Although the lyrics tell a despondent tale of sacrificing companionship for another’s comfort, the music itself doesn’t carry the same sound of regret.



“The worst pain I’ve experienced is when I’ve fully understood the pain I’ve caused another,” director Maegan Houang says in a press release. “ In this case, the harm Mitski enacts in the video is to the world. It’s unstoppable and destructive, but worst of all, she doesn’t even want it to happen. She’s a stand-in for humanity as we collectively do so little to save ourselves and our planet.”

Last month, Mitski released the video for another song from the upcoming album, “Working for the Knife.” She will be celebrating these tracks and the rest of the album on a sold-out North American and European tour, which begins on Feb. 17 in Asheville, NC, and ends on May 19 in Munich, Germany.

Laurel Hell Tracklist

1. Valentine, Texas

2. Working for the Knife

3. Stay Soft

4. Everyone

5. Heat Lightning

6. The Only Heartbreaker

7. Love Me More

8. There’s Nothing Left For You

9. Should’ve Been Me

10. I Guess

11. That’s Our Lamp

Mitski 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. Feb. 17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern – SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City – SOLD OUT

Tue. Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 24 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum – SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 4 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 7 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 17 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 19 – Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church – SOLD OUT

Mon. March 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT

Sun. March 27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – SOLD OUT

Wed. March 30 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – SOLD OUT

Thu. March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Thu. April 21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory – SOLD OUT

Fri. April 22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Mon. April 25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street – SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26, – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT

Thu. April 28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse – SOLD OUT

Fri. April 29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival – SOLD OUT

Mon. May 2 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 3 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Wed. May 4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso – SOLD OUT

Fri. May 6 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Sat. May 7 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega – SOLD OUT

Wed. May 11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

Thu. May 12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik – SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17 – Vienna, AU @ WUK – SOLD OUT

Wed. May 18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thu. May 19 – Munich, DE @ Strom – SOLD OUT