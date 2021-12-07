Dave Mustaine Announces New Megadeth Album is Near Completion And Close To Being Unveiled

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 7:10 PM

Just over two weeks ago, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth discussed their upcoming album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, a bubonic plague-inspired piece that traces historical elements of the sickness. The artist has just given fans an update on the album — it has been mastered and is extremely close to being released.

As transcribed by Blabbermouth, Mustaine told a fan via Cameo: “We’re super close to having The Sick, The Dying And The Dead out. We’ve been mixing and mastering it, and the mastering was done yesterday. So now it’s off to the label, and pretty soon it’s gonna be in your very talented hands.”

Fans can expect a wide variety of music from the album, as it was put together from both new and archived riffs from Mustaine’s teen years. And though the title track centers around the bubonic plague from centuries ago, the album also covers the current pandemic, swine flu and more.

Prior to the album announcement, former band member David Ellefson opened up about being kicked out of Megadeth, expressing resentment despite formerly saying he “wasn’t bitter” about his removal. The musician was removed from the band due to allegations of grooming a young woman.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson