David Ellefson Comments On His Firing From Megadeth: “I’m Not Bitter About It”

Joe Hageman October 20th, 2021 - 5:07 PM

In an interview with Sirius XM radio host Eddie Trunk, David Ellefson, the former bassist for heavy metal band Megadeth, opened up about his dismissal from the band. He said in the interview that he was “disappointed” but “not bitter” about his firing. He dismisses any ideas that there is ill will between him and the band, and describes it as purely a business decision and the equivalent of just being told not to come into work tomorrow. This goes against the statement made by front man Dave Mustaine who said that the firing came after long standing tension. This interview was Ellefson’s first time being asked about his firing from Megadeth since his departure from the band. The dismissal from the band comes after Mustaine told him that they would not be using him as a bassist anymore in light of Ellefson’s sexual misconduct allegations.

Ellefson was recently accused of grooming a minor and partaking in sexual encounters with them. Ellefson released an official statement with a testimonial from the woman who confirms that she was of legal age at the time of the encounters and fully consented to everything. Videos were released online that portrayed Ellefson in lude acts and made accusations about him. Ellefson was told by lawyers to speak up and defend himself despite the urging of members of Megadeth telling him not to. Ellefson and his legal team have even gone so far as to file a lawsuit against the leaker of the video for “revenge porn”.

Ellefson is still active and making music with his new group The Lucid, who recently released an EP that was covered in the news by mxdwn.com.

