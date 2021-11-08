David Ellefson Opens Up About Being Kicked Out of Megadeth

Home News Skyler Graham November 8th, 2021 - 6:38 PM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Earlier this year, David Ellefson was removed from the heavy metal band Megadeth after facing allegations of grooming a young woman. Ellefson and the woman involved both denied the accusations, but the ex-bassist said that there were already tensions within the band. Although he originally said he “wasn’t bitter” about being removed, he is now opening up more about the removal.

According to Consequence, Ellefson expressed resentment toward the band in an interview with “The Jeremy White Podcast.” He wanted to face the controversy head-on and felt that Megadeth’s statement furthered backlash against him.

“It wasn’t based on reality,” he said. “They said all sides would be heard, and, quite honestly, no sides were heard… Look, I was caught on ‘Candid Camera’; there was no hiding from it. So you just address it. You take the sword. You deal with it. It was embarrassing. Sorry about that. Move on. And that’s it.”

Since leaving the band, Ellefson has started a solo project, called The Lucid. On Oct. 15, the band comprised of Ellefson, Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller and Bang Tango guitarist Drew Fortier released their self-titled LP. Prior to releasing the LP, they shared “Maggot Wind.”

“A mixture of the styles of the band members,” writer Michelle Leidecker said of the track, “the song has the same heavy feel to it, mixed in with melodic elements and a catchy rhythm. “Maggot Wind” will have you singing along to the beat while headbanging throughout.”

Megadeth has moved on from Ellefson’s part in the band, re-recording the bass parts on their latest album and asking James LoMenzo to play in their 2021 tour dates.