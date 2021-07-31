Devin Townsend Announces New Album The Puzzle/Snuggles for October 2021 Release and Shares Clips of New Music

Home News Gasmyne Cox July 31st, 2021 - 11:32 PM

Devin Townsend’s two albums The Puzzle and Snuggles are now available to pre-order. He has also been working on a graphic novel that will soon be sold. Both albums will be released on October 8th.

The Puzzle comes as two vinyl records and has four different sides. Each piece of The Puzzle correlates with how Townsend sees COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine. As for Snuggles it’s just one record with two sides. Each post Townsend has made gives away more of what these albums will encompass while listening to them and give listeners a chance to feel like he did when he made the records.

Townsend has also shared that his next album Lightwork comes out next March. He shares most of what he’s doing through tweets so to be up to date with Townsend it would be better to follow him and all of his social media because it stays very active.

The Puzzle’s Track Listing

Side A:

1 – Chromatic Ridge

2 – Life Is But A Dream

3 – Yucky Lung

4 – Kittenhead

5 – Shark In The Ice

6 – Devil In The Details

7 – Hammerhead Sugarplum

Side B:

1 – Me And The Moon

2 – Murmurs in The Grid

3 – The Yugas

4 – Albert Hall

Side C:

1 – StarChasm

2 – Perfect Owl

3 – Maybe Over The Void

4 – Light Year Whale

5 – FrogFlowers

Side D:

1 – Mother

2 – Southern Sky Geometry

3 – The Puzzle

4 – Monuments Of Glitch

Snuggles’ Track Listing:

Side A:

1. Beyond Measure

2. Blue Dot

3. Drifting And Dreaming

4. Sundance

5. Minds Are Changing

6. The Ocean

Side B:

1. Distant, Elegant

2. Replikiss

3. I Agree

4. Tryst

5. Sunset Rump

6. The Option

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat