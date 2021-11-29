Neil Young Teases Another Previously Unreleased Album Summer Songs

Home News Joe Hageman November 29th, 2021 - 4:50 PM

Rock music icon Neil Young announced on his official website that he has a new collection of old songs that he discovered while researching through his recorded sessions in the studio. This lost album is tentatively called Summer Songs because although the exact recording date is uncertain, they were likely recorded in the summer of 1987. They were all labeled with the same date in the vault of songs he was looking through. They supposedly all have a very similar, unique sound, largely based around acoustic guitar or piano, with few added embellishments to the simple tracks. Many of the songs in this collection were released as more polished and separate versions on Young’s later albums. “The Last Of His Kind,” “For The Love Of Man,” “American Dream,” “Name Of Love,” “Someday,” “One Of These Days,” “Hanging’ On A Limb” and “Wrecking Ball” were the songs that were on the Summer Songs collection. Listeners can expect to hear these songs on his next archival project, as well as potentially having a separate release before that time. Before they are released Young says he will further research the tracks and credit all the appropriate people who worked on them.

Neil Young has been active in making and finding music lately, as in addition to his searching through his past recorded music catalog, he is releasing a new album with Crazy Horse in December 2021. Young has also expressed his concern over concerts this year, as he has been vocal about not wanting to endanger people with potential exposure to covid-19. He canceled his Farm Aid performance earlier this year and referred to concerts as “super spreader events“