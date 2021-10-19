Jeff Tweedy Announces New Deluxe Live Album Live Is The King For December 2021 Release, Covers Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz”

Home News Skyler Graham October 19th, 2021 - 4:44 PM

In Nov. 2020, Wilco musician Jeff Tweedy released his fourth solo album Love Is The King. On Dec. 10 of this year, though, the artist is releasing a deluxe edition of the album with live versions of its track and a new cover of “The Old Country Waltz” by Neil Young. The collection of live songs is aptly called Live Is The King.

According to an article in Consequence, on this album, Tweedy is joined by a band of his sons, Sammy and Spencer Tweedy, and Liam Kazar, James Elkington and Sima Cunningham from indie rock duo Ohmme. Accompanying this album release, Tweedy, the full band and Macie Stewart are going on a winter tour in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This announcement follows the musician’s recent release of two new songs — “Cmon America” and “UR-60 Unsent” — as well as a series of covers throughout the year, such as his version of the Ted Lasso theme song and Japanese Breakfast’s “Kokomo, IN.” This newest cover, however, feels particularly raw.

Tweedy’s cover of “The Old Country Waltz” stays true to the original: by keeping warm harmonies and country music’s signature steel guitar, this song about heartbreak still feels inviting and authentic. It is particularly interesting how the music occasionally reverbs from outside the house-turned-bar in which they play, which instantly places the listener to summer nights sitting outside listening to cicadas and the muffled songs — it shifts the focus from the work of the band to the experience of the audience. And perhaps by releasing live versions of each track, the artist is hoping to enhance the experience for each and every listener.



Love Is the King/Live Is The King Tracklist:

Live Is the King:

01. Love Is The King

02. Opaline

03. A Robin or A Wren

04. Gwendolyn

05. Bad Day Lately

06. Even I Can See

07. Natural Disaster

08. Save It For Me

09. Guess Again

10. Troubled

11. Half-Asleep

01. Love Is The King (Live)

02. Opaline (Live)

03. A Robin or A Wren (Live)

04. Gwendolyn (Live)

05. Bad Day Lately (Live)

06. Even I Can See (Live)

07. Natural Disaster (Live)

08. Save It For Me (Live)

09. Guess Again (Live)

10. Troubled (Live)

11. Half-Asleep (Live)

12. The Old Country Waltz (Live)

Jeff Tweedy 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

12/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

12/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

01/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

01/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

01/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

01/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

* = Jeff Tweedy solo