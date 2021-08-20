Neil Young Cancels Farm Aid 2021 Performance, “Can’t Shake the Feeling That It Might Not Be Safe for Everyone”

Home News Roy Lott August 20th, 2021 - 12:07 AM

Neil Young has canceled his headlining set at Farm Aid 2021 due to COVID safety concerns. Young, who is a co-founder and board member of Farm Aid, was slated to perform at the festival in Hartford next month alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson and more.

Young announced the news on his Neil Young Archives website, saying, “I find myself wondering whether Farmaid will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging … I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone.” He continues “my soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends,” he continued, concluding, “While I respect Willie, John and Dave’s decisions to stick with it and play, I am not of the same mind. It is a tough call.”

Young is the latest musician to drop out of upcoming shows. Stevie Nicks announced earlier this month that she has canceled all of her upcoming 2021 tour dates due to COVID safety concerns as well as Jason Isbell, who requires anyone who attends his shows proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the scheduled show.

Earlier this year he had released a live album and concert film called Young Shakespeare, showing live footage of Young from his January 22, 1971 concert at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut.