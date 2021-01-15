Marianne Faithfull and Warren Ellis Announce New Album, She Walks in Beauty, Featuring Nick Cave, Brian Eno and More for April 2021 Release

Home News Danielle Joyner January 15th, 2021 - 3:08 PM

Singer Marianne Faithfull teamed up with composer and multi-instrumentalist, Warren Ellis to create their upcoming project, She Walks In Beauty, set to release in April. The album is said to be one of the most “distinctive albums of her long, extraordinary life and career” according to a recent press release.

The album was recorded during the earlier days of the COVID-19 lockdown. During the making of the project, the artist herself unfortunately grew ill and found that she was infected by the disease, which nearly took her life.

She Walks In Beauty features musicians Nick Cave, Brian Eno, cellist Vincent Ségal and producer-engineer Head PJ Harvey and Thom Yorke. The album is a full collection of poetry with music from Ellis.

Faithfull’s passion and love of English romantic poets began in her the early years of her studies at St. Joseph’s Convent School in Reading, which is a town in South East England. At the age of 16, she moved to London where she released her hit single “As Tears Go By”.

Ellis describes the music on the project as a combination of street sounds with acoustic and electronic sounds. In a press release, Ellis stated “My preferred way of making music is to leave a lot of it to chance and let accidents happen.”

The poetry used in the album were hand-picked by Faithfull and are said to hold a special place in her heart. “I’ve been thinking about it for so long, this album, it’s been in my head for so long, I think I really knew exactly what I wanted. I just picked the poems I really loved, and I can’t help but say I think I was very lucky. We got it.” Faithfull explained in a press release.

Bertelsmann Music Group(BMG) is set to release Faithfull’s album on April 30. The album is available for pre-order now.

Check out the album’s cover art and track list below:

She Walks In Beauty track list: