Nick Cave Announces Memoir For His Late Son Arthur Entitled Faith, Hope and Carnage For Fall 2022 Release

Australian singer Nick Cave has announced the release of his new memoir titled Faith, Hope and Carnage. The memoir is heavily focused on not only his life, but also his son Arthur, who passed away in 2015.

“This is the first interview I’ve given in years. It’s over 40 hours long. That should do me for the duration, I think,” said Cave according to Consequence of Sound. Faith, Hope and Carnage is due to be released in the fall of 2022 and will be published by FSG.

The memoir will contain those 40 plus hours of interviews with journalist Sean O’Hagan, who is known as the frontman for The Bad Seeds. Cave describes the conversations with O’Hagan as “a strange, anchoring pleasure….through these uncertain times.”

O’Hagan elaborated further on his experience while having these conversations by stating that the memoir was arranged around certain themes such as songwriting, grief, creativity, collaboration and more. The themes will provide “deep insight into the singular mind of the most original and challenging artists of our time, as well as exploring the complex dynamic between faith and doubt that underpins his work.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds recently announced a brand new album titled B-Sides & Rarities Part II, which is due to be released on October 22. The album is a follow-up to their B-Sides & Rarities that was released in 2005. With the announcement, they released a never-before-heard track titled “Earthlings,” which was originally from their 2018/2019 sessions that became Ghosteen.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat