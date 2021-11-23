Failure Unveil New Hard-Hitting Song “Submarines”

Home News Skyler Graham November 23rd, 2021 - 10:27 AM

Failure has been releasing a series of songs lately in anticipation of their upcoming album Wild Type Droid, which comes out on Dec. 3. Yesterday, they shared the creepy-crawly video for “Headstand,” and today, they released the track “Submarines.” The song is enthralling and unapologetic, and like many punk songs, asserts a level of power over the audience: “You always shake just before you concede,” “I don’t care what you say.” The lyric video is equally hypnotic, with two images of the band members layered on top of each other, shaking and glitching.

“It’s a song about coming back to the surface, putting away your armor, ignoring willful idiocy, and getting back to life after a trauma,” Greg Edwards shared in the PRP. “We’ve collectively lost our innocence with this plague and we need to fight the reflex to close-up and sink like a stone when risk and threat and fear seem to be everywhere.”



The band has tried to lift spirits throughout the pandemic by working with other groups: they contributed to a Fugazi cover album titled Silence is a Dangerous Sound, along with La Dispute and Tsunami Bomb among others. And their work does not go unnoticed — Haley Williams covered their song “The Nurse Who Loved Me” in March, showcasing how the band is providing and recreating punk staples.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat