Russian Circles Surpass GoFundMe Goal In Less Than 24 Hours After Equipment Fiasco

After their equipment was stolen, fans of Russian Circles have now surpassed their GoFundMe goal for new equipment in time for their upcoming shows. According to the PRP, Cathy Pellow of the band’s label Sargent House launched a GoFundMe hoping to raise $40,000 to help the band get new equipment. In less than 24 hours, they already exceeded that number with nearly $51,400 having been raised as of press time.

In a statement about the GoFundMe campaign, Pellow stated that some of the gear companies reached out to replace a few of the band’s items and there has yet to be a lead for who has stolen the band’s gear. ” We still have had no leads and getting any of it back seems unlikely. Now, the loss of the income and merch sales from these two big shows is leaving them with just too many unrecoupable expenses for me not to ask our music loving community to help them.” She continues to say “A huge thank you to a few of the gear companies that did reach out and did replace a few items. As well as the friends / musicians that offered loaners for them to use. Your kindness was so appreciated.”

Russian Circles was slated to perform alongside Korn, System Of A Down, Helmet and Faith No More this past weekend in Los Angeles, CA but the shows have now been rescheduled after System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID-19.