Snail Mail Announces New Sophomore Album Shares Gory New Video For Title Track “Valentine”

Michelle Leidecker September 15th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

Snail Mail has announced a new album Valentine, after their breakout album Lush was released back in 2018. Along with the announcement Snail Mail released “Valentine,” the title track of the album which is a dramatic song with an equally dramatic video. In the video, Lindsey Jordan, whose artist name is Snail Mail, is betrayed by her lover at a dinner party, and after eating her emotions in cake, she murders the man who stole her partner from her. In a period drama style, everyone wears extravagant gowns and expensive jewels, as Snail Mail laments her betrayal. The admittedly gory video is age restricted on YouTube, with an official warning on news sites like the one you’ll see here.

Watch “Valentine” here:

Snail Mail released the album following Lush, and speaks on the creation of the record which she co-produced with Brad Cook “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all. Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Ben Jardine from mxdwn wrote about Jordan’s debut, saying: “There are moments on this record where her voice sounds a lot like fellow queer singer-songwriter Julien Baker, but there are some stark unique qualities to the fragility of Jordan’s voice and the style in which she delivers some purely gut-wrenching lines… All of the tracks on this album are distinctly personal and emotive to their fullest extent. Each song’s storyline is both vague and direct, so the listener can truly feel the music as it washes over them.”

Jordan plans to tour in support of Valentine and will kick off in Richmond, Virginia, on November 27th. After a European leg in early 2022, she’ll return to the States in the spring, wrapping up on May 8th in Nashville.

Valentine Tracklist:

1. Valentine

2. Ben Franklin

3. Headlock

4. Light Blue

5. Forever (Sailing)

6. Madonna

7. c. et. al.

8. Glory

9. Automate

10. Mia