Snail Mail Share Bold New Song And Music Video For “Madonna”

Indie pop artist Snail Mail (known personally as Lindsey Jordan) released an emotional new single in the form of “Madonna”. The song was premiered along with a live performance from the Armour-Stiner Octagon House. This is the third single released in support of Jordan’s upcoming album Valentine. The first single announced was the title track “Valentine“. The second single for the album, “Ben Franklin”, was released not long after. In the live performance, Jordan sings with the support of a myriad of musicians on keyboards, drums and all sorts of string instruments in a more stripped down version of the song.

At its heart, “Madonna” is a song about yearning. There is a love interest right out of her hands, and they have fallen out of favor. In the past Jordan wanted to be completed by this person and felt whole with them, but as they have fallen out of contact, she doesn’t even feel strongly about her own body any more as it doesn’t belong to anyone. She may have loved this person without the love being reciprocated back, and her lover had many people competing for her.

Snail Mail’s upcoming album Valentine is set to be released on November 5, and is set to go on a tour to support the album in the United States in April. The album was co-produced with Bon Iver and Waxahatchee, who Snail Mail recently collaborated with on a cover of Cheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough”. Valentine is the much anticipated follow up to the critically acclaimed 2018 album Lush, with its breakout hit “Pristine”, a song which has a striking thematic similarity to “Madonna”