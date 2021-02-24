Metz Announces New 7″ on Three One G Featuring Unreleased Songs from 2017’s Strange Peace Sessions with Steve Albini

Home News Aaron Grech February 24th, 2021 - 8:28 PM

Canadian punk outfit Metz have announced a new 7″ called Acid, which will feature two unreleased songs written and recorded during the 2017 Strange Peace sessions with Steve Albini. This recording will be released via Three One G, who will be releasing the single on March 12. The tracks featured include “Acid” and “Slow Decay.”

The cover art for this project was created by Jonathan Bauerle, with one side of the vinyl featuring designs from The Black Moon Design. While these songs were originally recorded during the Strange Peace sessions, the group revisited and reworked both songs for this new single.

According to a statement by Metz, “Acid” is “a song about having a fresh perspective, a newly widened outlook on the world and one’s life. Being shaken awake from a malaise and realizing there is no time for petty bullshit. Love what you love, love who you love! Embrace it and don’t wait.”

Strange Peace was noted for the band’s hard hitting punk style and noisy elements, with harsh vocals, instrumental crackles and energetic performances marked by Metz’s trademark angst. “For a punk or noise rock fan, this is a solid collection of tunes worth giving a spin,” mxdwn reviewer Henry Piper explained.

The group’s latest project Atlas Vending took influences from industrial on “Blind Youth Industrial Park” and on “Draw Us In” while retaining the group’s harsh punk sound and noisy aesthetic. The album was preceded by a few music videos such as the aforementioned “Blind Youth Industrial Park” and “Framed By The Comet’s Tail.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat