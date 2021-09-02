Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Teases New Project The Lucid

Home News Skyy Rincon September 2nd, 2021 - 3:30 PM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Loudwire, American death metal band Megadeth’s ex-bassist, David Ellefson, is working on an upcoming project of sorts entitled “The Lucid.” It is currently unknown whether the title refers to a new song, album or band.

This is Ellefson’s first social media post since his dismissal from the band earlier this year over allegations of alleged grooming of a young woman. The band cited “an already strained relationship” with the bassist as one of the main reasons for his firing.

Ellefson has since pursued revenge porn charges against a third party who is allegedly responsible for the leaked videos.

“I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person,” Ellefson said in a statement to Loudwire.

“Any chance of Ellefson coming back later on? The answer to that is no,” Frontman Dave Mustaine said in a Cameo video earlier this year in July.

Mustaine also shared that a new unnamed bassist would be replacing Ellefson on the upcoming Megadeth album entitled “The Sick, The Dying and The Dead” which has yet to be given a release date.

Megadeath’s Metal Tour of the Year will continue into October with its kick-off late last month on August 20 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas. The band is touring with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed; the tour ends October 2 in Quebec’s Centre Videotron.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado