Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Announces First Album Under His New Project The Lucid Shares New Song “Maggot Wind”

Ex-Megadeath bassist David Ellefson has announced that his new band, titled The Lucid, will be releasing their debut LP, self-titled The Lucid, will be available on October 15th via SpoilerHead Records. The band, comprised of Ellefson, Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller, and Bang Tango guitarist Drew Fortier, have also released their single “Maggot Wind,” which Ellefson has specifically called “not thrash.” A mixture of the styles of the band members, the song has the same heavy feel to it, mixed in with melodic elements and a catchy rhythm. “Maggot Wind” will have you singing along to the beat while head banging throughout.

Ellefson talks about the creation of The Lucid, mentioning the organic way the band came to be: “ Drew sent me a track and said, ‘Hey, can you throw a bass on here?’” Ellefson said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “… He sent it over and I was, like, ‘Yeah, this is freaking cool, man.’ … And then he called me up and he said, ‘Hey, Vinnie is gonna come in and write some vocals and lyrics and lay down some tracks.’ And it turned into a thing.” The bands conception was allegedly already in the works before allegations surfaced in reference to Ellefson that caused his departure from Megadeath. In a social media statement by Megadeath frontman Dave Mustaine he states, “While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the other members of The Lucid have been up to their own projects up until this latest release, with Fear Factory releasing their own album titled Aggression Continuum this past August.

1. Maggot Wind
2. Deaths of Despair
3. Spoiler Head
4. Hair
5. Maskronaut
6. Damned
7. Breech Boy
8. Pigs and Sons
9. Parade of Spit

