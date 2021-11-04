Converge Share Intricate New Track “Coil” From Forthcoming Album Bloodmoon: I

Home News Roy Lott November 4th, 2021 - 12:10 AM

Converge has released their latest single”Coil” from their upcoming collaborative album Bloodmoon: I. “Coil” is a six-minute haunting yet enticing track with its production being the same.

Jacob Bannon spoke about the song in a press release, stating “‘Coil” turned out to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of. There is an infectious slow build that ends up becoming theatrical in tone. Lyrically it was a true collaboration, with all of us expanding on each other’s ideas as they came to be. I believe Chelsea’s vocal was the starting point in that for this one. Kurt really pushed vocal harmonies to a new level as well. Encouraging many of Steve’s ideas while we were in the studio tracking together. This one really has every one of us firing on all cylinders creatively.” Check it out below.

The band recently revealed the album’s artwork that features Jane Doe. “Just to be clear: This is definitely one of the sources for the original stencil/mixed media piece for the “Jane Doe” album. Most of my work always been collaged cut/paste based (and still is). Hundreds of images were xeroxed and repainted/inked in a loose style to create the release artwork.