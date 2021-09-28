Converge Announce Collaborative Album Blood Moon Featuring Chelsea Wolfe And Stephen Brodsky Share Title Track

Home News Skyler Graham September 28th, 2021 - 1:46 PM

Halloween is coming soon, and Converge is providing the soundtrack. On Nov. 19, metal band Converge is releasing their latest album, Bloodmoon: I, featuring artists such as Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky. These two artists have already made an impressive appearance with the band in the haunting video for the first track on the album, “Blood Moon.”

The eight-minute track, which is now available on Revolver, opens with Wolfe’s mesmerizing soprano and moves into vocalist Jacob Bannon’s gravelly screams, creating a complementary dynamic of eerie, powerful and emotional.

As with nearly all metal hits, the strength of the drums and guitar are what carry the song, and “Blood Moon” is no exception. The build-up to the drums creates suspense in the song’s opening, and Wolfe’s electric guitar feedback brings the song to a dramatic close.

The music video captures and enhances the ghostly nature of the song, as a snake moves across the piano sitting in a foggy forest. The vocalists’ dichotomy is also highlighted in the video, as Wolfe sits delicately on the ground and Bannon screams with sweat pouring from his head.

While these visuals suggest fragility, Wolfe’s voice is anything but delicate: in a press release with Epitaph, the singer said, “The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It’s so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals.”

It’s been a busy year for the metal band: This past spring, they were featured on the soundtrack for the video game Cyberpunk 2077; After this album release, they are scheduled to play in L.A.’s Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest in December. Between the hardcore track for the game, this ominous video, and the otherworldly track titles, this album is likely to be a metal staple for this fall.

TRACKLIST

1. Blood Moon

2. Viscera of Men

3. Coil

4. Flower Moon

5. Tongues Playing Dead

6. Lord of Liars

7. Failure Forever

8. Scorpion’s Sting

9. Daimon

10. Crimson Stone

11. Blood Dawn