Jerry Cantrell Announces Global Livestream “An Evening With Jerry Cantrell” Event

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Alice in Chains artist Jerry Cantrell is coming to fans worldwide virtually in his live stream event “An Evening With Jerry Cantrell.” According to Loudwire, the guitarist is recording the performance today in Los Angeles, a show that is expected to contain music, a Q&A session hosted by Jeff Garlin and general insights behind the six-song set.

North and South American audiences can access the event on Dec. 1 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT; Asian, Australian and New Zealand audiences can on Dec. 2 at 6PM JST and U.K. and European and African audiences can on Dec. 2 at 6PM GMT. Fans will also have the option to purchase t-shirt and vinyl bundles. After buying a ticket, audiences will have access to the performance for 24 hours via Moment House.

In October, Cantrell released Brighten, his first solo album in over 18 years. In conjunction with the album announcement, he shared the music video for “Atone,” which was followed by the release of “Siren Song” and the album’s title track.

In spring 2022, Cantrell is celebrating the album with a North American tour. The tour kicks off on March 24 in Minneapolis and ends on May 8 in San Diego. Prior to announcing the tour, the musician shared a trailer with cryptic images and neon green accents. Tickets are on sale here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson