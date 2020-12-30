Ceremony Shares Unreleased Song “Into The Wayside Part V” Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of Dynamic Album Rohnert Park

Home News Aaron Grech December 30th, 2020 - 2:50 PM

Punk outfit Ceremony has shared a previously unreleased song called “Into The Wayside Part V” to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their studio album Rohnert Park. This new song will be featured as the B-Side to their upcoming 7″ vinyl release of “The Doldrums (Friendly City),” which was originally featured on Rohnert Park. This 7″ will be released on March 12, 2021 via Bridge Nine Records.

“Into The Wayside Part V” opens up with a gothic inspired bassline and style, with heavy drum pounds and blends of experimentation throughout. The most notable part of this brief track is the guitar solo on it, that takes influence from blues before steadily going into quick heavy metal inspired riffs.

This song was originally recorded as part of the original Rohnert Park sessions and was mastered by Will Killingsworth. The 7″ release will be limited to 1,5000 copies and will be paired with a special, limited-edition, silver vinyl release of Rohnert Park.

Rohnert Park signified a change to Ceremony’s hardcore sound as they started including more elements of post-punk and indie rock. Their latest studio album release In The Spirit World Now, featured these post-punk influences and was supported by the single “Turn Away The Bad Thing.”

“In The Spirit World Now is a good record. It has depth, it has force and there is consideration to its production. So if you’re able to ignore the double act, and you’re not bothered by the unoriginal semblances, then this is an album you will enjoy,” mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli explained. “But if you’re a fan of Joy Division, The Cure, The Clash, New Order or basically any post-punk alternative band from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, then listen to their music, because they’re the ones who continue to own and revolutionize the genre, not Ceremony.”