Slowthai, $uicideboy$, TURNSTILE, Chief Keef and More Announce Fall 2021 Grey Day Tour Dates

July 27th, 2021

Turnstile

Rap duo $uicideboy$ are known for their mixing and bending of music genres, especially when it comes to planning a tour with various opening acts. This year the band announced their new tour “Grey Day Tour,” and according to Brooklyn Vegan, the band will share their stage with Slowthai, Chief Keef and the hardcore/punk band TURNSTILE. The tour is set to start in Indianola, IA on September 25th and will conclude in Nampa, ID on November 16th. Most artists are playing the entire tour but Slowthai will join late October and Yung Gravy will only perform on the final night of the tour.

TURNSTILE always featured a healthy mix of genres in their music as well, just recently they shared their new song “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange, which was pretty far away from punk and rather a mellow indie tune. The song will also be on their upcoming album Glow On. Fans and music enthusiasts will have to wait till August to find out what kind of genres the band will feature on the album. The public can then make their own judgment if the punk band fits into the $uicideboy$ tour lineup.

$UICIDEBOY$: 2021 TOUR:

September 25 – Indianola, IA @ Knotfest $

September 27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

September 29 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces !

October 01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

October 02 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World *

October 03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater *

October 05 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

October 07 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

October 08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

October 09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors *

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

October 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

October 13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoors *

October 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

October 16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

October 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District *

October 20 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *

October 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #

October 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom #

October 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

October 29 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall +

October 31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

November 02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %

November 03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater %

November 05 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

November 06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors %

November 10 – Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Events Center %

November 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park %

November 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N’ Vegas $

November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway Outdoors %

November 16 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Event Center &

$$uicideboy$ Only

* $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lowell, TURNSTILE, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta

+ $uicideboy$, Slowthai, Night Lowell, TURNSTILE, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta

^ $uicideboy$, Night Lowell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell

# $uicideboy$, TURNSTILE, Night Lowell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta

% $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, TURNSTILE, Night Lowell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta

& $uicideboy$, Slowthai, TURNSTILE, Night Lowell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta, Yung Gravy

! $uicideboy$ TURNSTILE, Shakewell, Germ

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi