Monster Magnet Share Animated New Lyric Video For “Solid Gold Hell”

Krista Marple September 19th, 2021

Psychedelic rock group Monster Magnet have shared a lyric video for their rendition of “Solid Gold Hell,” which was originally performed by The Scientists. The track was featured on their recent album A Better Dystopia.

Dave Wyndorf, frontman of the band, stated the inspiration behind the cover in a press release, “I’m a huge fan of The Scientists and I just love the hell out of this song. It’s hypnotic, dark and sexual with a unique and amazing groove. In a cooler world we’d hear stuff like this blasting out of everyone’s speakers. I’d love to hear Billie Eilish take a crack at this one…”

Monster Magnet’s cover of “Solid Gold Hell” is dark, hypnotizing and chaotic. They incorporated their own sound and mixed it with the characteristics that made Wyndorf fall in love with the song. The lyric video that was released alongside it perfectly matches the vibe that “Solid Gold Hell” gives off. Its full of colors, odd drawings and psychedelic-like images.

Wyndorf also commented on the video by stating, “Joe Tait’s art is so damned interesting…Where else can one find Hieronymus Bosch, Pam Grier, Cold War Soviet monuments, the Dr. Strangelove war room, astronauts, dinosaurs AND rockers all in the same video?”

Monster Magnet dropped their most recent album A Better Dystopia back in May of this year. The 13-track release was their 11th studio album was their most recent since they dropped Mindfucker in 2018.